Virat Kohli takes a shot at 180 degree landings

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli is known to be a fitness freak and he has now posted a video of him doing 180 degree landings as part of his workout routine.

Kohli, like all cricketers around the world, has been at home since March due to the freeze in the cricket calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise,” said Kohli in his tweet along with the video.

With no cricket being played due to the coronavirus pandemic, former and current players are keeping themselves busy by engaging with each other and fans on social media.

Earlier, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a video on Instagram where he could be seen doing a routine, using dumbbells, and his post read: “Exercise must.”

Kohli took note of Harbhajan’s short clip and wrote a hilarious comment, leaving fans in splits. He wrote: “Well done Paaji. Building kaamp rahi hai magar thodi thodi (the building is shaking a bit).”

In normal circumstances, both Harbhajan and Kohli would have been currently playing for their respective teams in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but the tournament has been postponed by the BCCI in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

Kohli, in particular, has been very active on social media as recently, he was seen mimicking a dinosaur in a hilarious video shared by wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

In the video, Kohli was seen walking around the house like a dinosaur and creating sounds like one too. Anushka shared the video for her followers on Instagram and her post read: “I spotted…. a dinosaur on the loooose.”

Source: IANS

