Virender Sehwag’s sister, Anju Sehwag joins Aam Aadmi Party

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag’s sister — Anju Sehwag, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Friday.

Thanking the party for taking her into its fold, Anju said: “I will fulfil all my responsibilities to the best of my abilities. For me, my responsibilities will come first and the rest will come later.”

Inspired by the work done by CM Kejriwal, she has joined AAP with all her supporters! pic.twitter.com/tdgdj7SYQ1 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 31, 2021

She has earlier been a Congress councillor, and also worked as a teacher.

Elder to her brother, Anju Sehwag was born in 1977 to Chaudhary Krishan Sehwag and Krishna Sehwag.

She is married to businessman Chaudhary Ravinder Singh Mahalwal.