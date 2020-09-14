Virtual Conference on ‘Imbibing Professional Skills Among Law Practitioners’ by Law Society

Aligarh: The Law Society, Faculty of Law, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) organised its Fifth International Virtual Conference on ‘Imbibing Professional Skills Among Law Practitioners’ in which experts discussed the skills for becoming a successful lawyer.

Chief Guest of the conference, Mr Habibul Islam, Director, Former Associate Program Quality Director, District 41, Toastmasters International, Bangladesh started by highlighting the contributions of Aligarh Muslim University in the development of the nation of Bangladesh by producing many eminent person in the history of Bangladesh. He said that, “The most famous Indian university among Bangladeshi people is the Aligarh Muslim University.”

Speaking about the development of professional skills among the lawyers, Mr Habib emphasised upon some soft skills which must have to be present in every legal professional. These soft skills include legal Professionals must understand human psychology, lawyers need to work under pressure, legal professionals must have to be good in formal as well as written conversations and they must have to develop negotiation skills into them. He also laid emphasis upon the learning of English as a Second language to ace into the legal world. At last he congratulated the President of the Law Society, Prof. Shakeel Samdani for giving him the opportunity to speak in an international conference.

Presiding over the conference, Prof. Shakeel Samdani, Dean, Faculty of Law, AMU and President, Law Society said that professional skills are those skills which are mostly not covered during the regular course of study, but these skills are having a great importance in developing the personality of an individual.

He highlighted the seven most important skills which are needed by every law practitioner. These skills include strong communication skills, time management, research, creativity, judgement, stress management and detail orientation. Prof. Shakeel Samdani gave a detailed explanation on all these skills and also gave various examples of it.

While concluding his address Prof. Samdani said that the Law Society is providing a platform to all the law students in the form of webinars/ conferences and various competitive events.

Keynote Speaker of the Conference, Dr. Anna C. Bocar, Former Coordinator, Social Science Department, La Salle University, Ozamiz City, Philippines highlighted the life of 10 top lawyers throughout the world. She explained in detail about various legal maxims and also explained the history of each legal maxim. She emphasised upon the understanding of the legal principles by every legal practitioner and the ability to express that principles in written form. Dr. Anna also shared her personal experiences to the law students on how she obtained her degree of Masters of Jurisprudence.

Guest of Honour, Ms. Shrijana Rai, Former Student Leader, Royal University of Bhutan and Senior Audit Associate, Rinzing Financial Private Limited, Bhutan highlighter on the importance of oratory skills in the life of a lawyer. She said that many lawyers have become the head of states in various nations and most of them had great oratory skills. She advised the participants to keep themselves engaged in any extra curricular activity during their college days as it helps in confidence building.

Prof. Mohammad Ashraf, Dept of Law, AMU while proposing the vote of thanks congratulated the Law Society under the leadership of Prof. Shakeel Samdani for organizing five International Conferences in such a short period of time.

The conference was moderated by Mr. Abdullah Samdani, Secretary, Law Society while the question answer session was moderated by Dr Shad Ahmad Khan, University of Buraimi, Oman. Ms Shalja Singh and Ms Samra Hashim jointly introduced the guests and Ms. Ayesha Alawi welcomed the guests.

This conference was made successful with the efforts of Hunain Khaild, Samreen Ahmad, Shoeb Ali, Shubham Kumar, Pawan Varshney, Kashif Sultan, Ayesha Samdani, Amber Tanweer, Chandan Gupta, Somya Goyal and Fozia.