Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank invites applications for post of Probationary Officers

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank invited application for the recruitment to the post of Probationary Officers.

As per the official notification released by the bank, there are 30 vacancies of the post.

Eligibility

The candidates must be a 1st class graduates from recognized universities and should be proficient in speaking, writing and reading English and Telugu languages. They should also have a knowledge of computer.

Apart from educational qualification, the age of the candidates must be between 20 and 30 years as on 31st December 2020.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here) on or before 30th November 2020 up to 4 p.m. The application fee is Rs. 900.

Selection of the candidates will be done based on the written test and interview.

Written test is likely to be held in the month of January 2021. Tentative examination centers are Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Kurnool.

After the selection, the candidate has to execute a Contract Bond with a liability to be decided by the Bank that, he/she would serve the Bank continuously for a minimum Period of 3 years.

For further details, candidates can read the official notification issued by the bank (click here).