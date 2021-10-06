Visuals of fans outside SRK’s Mannat [Photos]

Mumbai: Days after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan got arrested by NCB in drugs case, several celebrities and his fans have been pouring out support on social media. Many of his friends including Salman Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, among otheres were even spotted paying visit at his residence, Mannat.

Many fans have also been thronging outside SRK’s house to express their solidarity with the actor. They even placed a huge banner with a message: “We all fans from from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take Care King.” Photos are circulating on Twitter.

Check out the pictures below:

@iamsrk @SRKUniverse love you SRK and we as fans will always be there for you. Visited Mannat today on my birthday to show support to you. pic.twitter.com/i9jKI4hyA3 — Kartik V (@mynameisKartik) October 5, 2021

Online, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been tweeting in support of the actor with trending hashtags like #WeStandWithAryanKhan. One fan in support of Aryan wrote, “Our boy is going to come out of this clean. We know that. #WeStandWithSRK #WeStandWithAryanKhan.” Another fan profile shared a photo of a smiling Aryan Khan in the NCB van and tweeted, “The confidence in his smile that he didn’t done anything wrong…. #WeStandWithAryanKhan.”

Aryan Khan’s NCB custody was extended till October 7. Along with the star kid, the NCB has also arrested his friend Arbaaz Merchantt and another accused, Munmun Dhamecha for their alleged involvement in the cruise drugs case.