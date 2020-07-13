Vivek Oberoi wishes for quick recovery of Aishwarya Rai, her family

By Sameer Published: July 13, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
Mumbai: Actor Vivek Oberoi on Sunday wished for quick recovery of Aishwarya Rai and other members of Bachchan’s family.

Yesterday, Filmfare on its twitter account tweeted, “Just in: #AishwaryaRaiBachchan and #AaradhyaBachchan tested positive in the second round of testing for #COVID19. We pray that the two are able to get through this as soon as possible.”

Retweeting it, Vivek Oberoi wrote, “Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family”.

Aishwarya Rai tests positive for COVID

On Saturday, antigen tests conducted on Aishwarya, 46, daughter Aaradhya, 8, and Aishwarya’s mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan had yielded negative results. However swab tests were awaited at that point.

Later, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have tested positive for coronavirus whereas, the result of Jaya Bachchan’s test came negative.

Amitabh, Abhishek test positive

Aishwarya’s husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and his father, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, had already tweeted to confirm that they had been infected with Covied-19 on Saturday evening. Both are admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

“T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” @SrBachchan wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Soon after Bachchan’s tweet, his son Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested Covid positive.

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for Covid-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” Abhishek, 44, had tweeted on his verified account, @juniorbachchan.

According to Nanavati sources, both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are in stable condition.

