Vivo patents smartphone with periscope camera, dual-tone back

By News Desk 1 Published: 3rd September 2020 6:34 pm IST

Beijing, Sep 3 : Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has patented a new smartphone with a periscope lens and dual-tone back.

The patent was filed by Vivo Mobile Communications to the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) and got published on August 28, reports LetsGoDigital.

According to the patent images, the smartphone features a full-screen flat display with minimum bezels, a punch-hole camera at the top left corner with boxy structure and curved corners.

The phone houses three keys on its right side – volume rockers, power button, and a slider switch.

The bottom side includes the SIM compartment and USB Type-C port, according to the report.

In addition, the company also patented a smartphone design that features a full-screen display and rotating bottom panel.

The patent diagram shows a phone with a full-screen design with a lower part that can be rotated 180 degrees.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

