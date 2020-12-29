Vizag startup plans outlets to popularise organic coffee from Araku Valley

Visakhapatnam: A techie-turned first generation entrepreneur Ram Kumar Varma is on a mission to open a chain of outlets across India to popularise organic coffee grown in Araku Valley that is known for its unique aroma and flavour.

During past three years he has achieved a lot of traction in attracting coffee lovers across India p(right from Srinagar to Kanyakumari) . Also, he could connect with major star hotels, key players in aviation industry like Spicejet & retails to market the coffee.

With the vision to establish, “Think global–be local” in the coffee industry, he had decided to establish one of the best coffee experiences and processing unit in Visakhapatnam at Kodavatipudi village of Kotauratla mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

Being an empaneled exporter with Coffee Board of India, he is taking the support from the board’s India research team in learning more about Araku coffee plantation and the uniqueness about it. “We are a passionate team focusing purely on building one of the best coffee processing unit & promote Araku coffee as one the specialty coffee from India. We are also working with a couple of farmer produce organisations right from Narsipatnam to Araku valley in procuring premium graded green coffee beans (in small quantities) and also other products like turmeric, pepper and honey to enhance the opportunities that exist in the tribal areas.

The firm has over 5400 customers, 25 plus retail and hotels using the coffee.

He told Siasat.com that as part of their vision they would expand in small lots by setting up small coffee kiosks.

The startup has started piloting the same by partnering with coffee lovers who have the passion to set up cafes with low budget. The pilot outlet was opened recently at Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam.

Elaborating on his plans, Varma said they would set up five more outlets in the city in January.

He said the uniqueness about their brand is that they sell 100% pure coffee without any chicory. “This helps in experiencing the true Araku coffee,” he stated.

As part of vision 2021, they are planning to open India’s best coffee processing and experience center by June, 2021 along with first-ever concept of coffee cluster which is under discussion.

According to him, one can always order Araku coffee from his or her home points through www.nativearakucoffee.com. “We will ship it to your door step anywhere in India. If you want to gift this coffee to your friends or family members, please order it and leave a comment. We will gift it on your behalf too,” he said.

He said there are plans to popularise Araku coffee on the lines of Cafe Coffee Day and set up its outlets across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and later across the country.