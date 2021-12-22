Vizarath Rasool Khan, the man behind Hyderabad’s Shadan college

Hyderabad: Today marks the 75th anniversary of the renowned Hyderabad-based educator Dr Mohammed Vizarath Rasool Khan. He was born on December 22, 1946.

He is known to have revolutionised the education arena by setting a record of establishing 56 institutions from kindergarten to post-graduation within a short period of time. He formed the Shadan group of institutions in 1988 and named them after his spouse.

Presently Shadan runs two medical colleges, 18 engineering colleges, and five pharmacies, MBA, MCA, and B.ED colleges each, and many other junior and degree colleges.

Vizarat Rasool Khan belonged to an aristocratic family of Deccan, but what earned him admiration in the Muslim community is his remarkable service in the education field for the community.

Khan was also very active in Muslim political movements; he was an MLA from All India Majlis-e-Itehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) winning twice in 1984 and 1985 from the Asifnagar constituency. He was the main force behind Deccan engineering college and medical college run by Darul Salam educational trust of AIMIM.

He was the first person to introduce the shift system for the convenience of the students separately for boys and girls. He also has the honor of having the first women minority college in the country.

The educator took his last breath on October 23, 2013. He was suffering from prolonged illness and was in and out of the hospital in his last days.

Shah Alam Rasool Khan son of Dr Mohammed Vizarath Rasool Khan

Post Dr Khan’s death, his son Shah Alam Rasool Khan is taking the legacy of Shadan Educational Society and his parents to another level by serving the community.

