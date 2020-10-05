Vodafone gets lenders’ nod for Indus Towers-Bharti Infratel merger

By News Desk 1Published: 5th October 2020 3:24 pm IST
Vodafone Idea's Board gives nod to raise Rs 25,000 cr

New Delhi, Oct 5 : Vodafone Group Plc on Monday said that its lenders have given their consent for the merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel.

On September 1, Vodafone Group had announced that it had agreed to proceed with the proposed merger.

“The agreement to proceed was conditional on consent for a security package for the benefit of the Combined Company (the “Security Package”) from Vodafone’s existing lenders (for the Euro 1.3 billion loan utilised to fund Vodafone’s contribution to the Vodafone Idea Ltd rights issue in 2019). This consent has now been received,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

READ:  Divya Dutta lists the films that changed her career graph

The parties will now approach the National Company Law Tribunal to make the merger scheme effective. The parties are working to complete the transaction expeditiously, it added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 5th October 2020 3:24 pm IST
Back to top button