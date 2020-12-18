Volunteers launch newsletter Trolley Times for protesting farmers

New Delhi: As the ongoing farmers’ protest entered the 23rd day at the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital, a group of volunteers launched a newsletter named ‘Trolley Times’ on Friday.

The bi-weekly newsletter Trolley Times aims at providing information to farmers, the latest developments in talks with the government and other such reports are easily accessible to the agitating farmers.

It is a brainchild of writer Surmeet Maavi who has a journalism background. “I have been part of the protest and I wanted to write about the experience. This is an attempt to do the same. I wanted to build communication and avoid any confusion. For example, there was a confusion regarding the meeting between farmers and government,” Surmeet Maavi told ANI here.

Talking about the inception of the name Trolley Times Maavi said, “When we talk about farmers then the image that comes to mind is usually of tractor and trolley. So when we thought of this name.”

A curator of the newsletter, Jassi Sangha who is a filmmaker by profession also talked about the initiative and said, “Sometimes there is a communication problem between the farmers and the leaders. We needed a medium which can send the message as it is. What has been said on the stage should reach the protesting farmers as it is.”

The newsletter is printed in Punjabi and Hindi and is aimed to be bi-weekly. Maavi called Trolley Times as a bridge between protesting farmers and the leaders.

The newsletter has a QR code as well which can be scanned and read digitally.