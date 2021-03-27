Vote for progress, golden future of Assam: Priyanka Gandhi urges voters

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged the people of Assam to vote in large numbers for the progress of the state.

“Today, the first phase of polling is being held in Assam. I appeal to the people of Assam, especially the youth and my sisters, to go to the polling booth today and vote in large numbers. Vote for the progress and progress of Assam and the golden future of Assam,” the Congress leader wrote on Facebook.

In Assam, polling is being held in 47 constituencies across 12 districts of the state.

A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats — 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam’s Nagaon district.

The polling in Assam will take place till 6 pm.