Voters protest for not receiving money for Huzurabad Assembly by-poll

Huzurabad: Huzurabad assembly by-poll that has become a battle of prestige for both the Chief Minister of Telangana State K. Chandrashekar Rao and Eatala Rajender is going to be held on October 30.

While the campaigning for the poll came to an end, voters of Kamalapur Mandal of the constituency have staged a protest at the MRO office. They are upset because money was not distributed to them for the upcoming by-poll.

On the other hand, there are claims that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is distributing Rs. 6000-8000 whereas, BJP is giving Rs. 1500 per voter.

Demand For Note!

Agitated voters in Kamalapur mandal #Huzurabad stage a protest at MRO office. They are upset that money was not distributed to them for the upcoming Huzurabad by-poll. While ruling #TRS is apparently distributing between Rs 8000-6000 BJP is giving 1500Rs per vote pic.twitter.com/8ckcoQ9n1T — Revathi (@revathitweets) October 28, 2021

Recently, TRS has complained to the Election Commission that the BJP candidate in the Huzurabad by-election and his supporters are distributing money to voters.

BJP leaders also claim that TRS is distributing money among the voters in the constituency for the upcoming poll.

By election Bumper Offer! Door delivery of cash in packets with party symbol on it. How much more brazen can this get? #BJP apparently distributing cash for votes in the upcoming #HuzurabadByPoll pic.twitter.com/QeNzcc1wuf — Revathi (@revathitweets) October 28, 2021

Huzurabad witnesses intense canvassing on last day

Leaders of TRS and the opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, were engaged in a hectic last-ditch effort to woo voters in the constituency, where the campaigning for the by-polls came to end on Wednesday evening.

Ministers Harish Rao, Srinivas Yadav, Koppula Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar and other TRS leaders were carrying out intensive campaigning for what is billed as a prestige battle for the ruling party.

Highlighting the government’s welfare programmes and targeting BJP for neglecting Telangana and rising fuel prices, they were going all out for the victory of the party’s candidate G. Srinivas Yadav.

On the other hand, BJP’s central leader incharge of Telangana Tarun Chugh, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and party’s candidate Eatala Rajender campaigned aggressively on the last day.

Political analysts say the outcome will be crucial for KCR, who wants to make sure that he faces no challenge to his leadership in the run-up to the 2023 polls. A win for Eatala will not only embolden other voices of dissent against KCR but will also bolster BJP’s attempts to emerge as the only viable alternative to TRS.

With inputs from agencies