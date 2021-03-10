Voting underway for Andhra Pradesh municipal elections

Vijayawada: Voting for 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities and Nagar panchayats in Andhra Pradesh is underway on Wednesday.

Elections are being held for 2,214 wards in 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities from 7 AM to 5 PM.

In 12 municipal corporations, there are 671 divisions. In 90 of those divisions, a candidate won unanimously without contest. Elections are being held in the remaining 581 divisions. In these 12 corporations, 2569 candidates are in the fray.

In 75 municipalities and Nagar panchayats, as many as 490 wards have already turned unanimous. All wards in Pulivendula, Punganuru and Piduguralla municipalities turned unanimous. Now the election is being conducted for 1633 wards in 71 municipalities with 4981 candidates are in the fray.

As many as 77,73,231 voters are eligible to vote in the municipal elections with 38,25,129 male voters, 39,46,952 female voters and 1,150 others.

As many as 7915 polling stations are set up out of which 4,626 stations are in municipal corporations and the remaining 3,289 polling stations are set up in municipalities and Nagar panchayats.

In municipal corporations, 1,235 sensitive and 1,151 hypersensitive stations have been identified and in municipalities, 1,233 sensitive and 1,169 hypersensitive stations have been identified.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM on March 14.