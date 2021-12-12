VP calls for translating literary classics in various Indian languages

Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for proactive and concerted efforts to increase the number of translations of literary classics in various Indian languages.

He suggested leveraging technological advancements in translation to make the rich heritage of regional Indian literature accessible to people in their mother tongue.

Addressing 36th foundation day of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, he praised the efforts of the university in translating classics such as ‘Amuktamalyada’ by Sri Krishnadevaraya into other Indian languages. He called for more such efforts to preserve and promote the use of different languages in India.

Naidu lauded the university’s commitment to preserve Telugu language, literature and history through various research initiatives. He paid tributes to the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, who took the initiative to establish the university.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Telangana state government and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in developing the university and furthering the cause of Telugu language and culture.

Noting that globalisation has had a widespread impact, the Vice President said it must be ensured that the youth do not lose touch with their cultural heritage. Underscoring the importance of language in forming one’s identity and boosting self-confidence in the youth, he said people must take pride in speaking in their mother tongue.

Naidu observed that the National Educational Policy, 2020, aims at promoting Indian languages and encourages primary education to be in the child’s mother tongue. He said the medium of education must be in mother tongue up to higher education and for technical courses too.

The Vice President called upon the universities to undertake advanced research in languages and improve the scientific and technical terminology in Indian languages in order to facilitate their wider reach and use in academia.

On this occasion, the Vice President presented awards to Dr Kurella Vittalacharya, poet and critic and Kalakrishna, Kuchipudi dance proponent.

Later, Naidu inaugurated the photo exhibition of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ at the University, organised by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Union Government.

Writing in the visitors book, the Vice President appreciated the efforts of the organisers in showcasing the culture of the paired states of Telangana and Haryana.

Encouraging people to visit the exhibition, he wrote that such initiatives will go a long way in propagating the rich cultural heritage of the paired states and promoting people-to-people contacts.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B. Vinod Kumar, Telugu University Vice Chancellor Thangeda Kishan Rao and others were present.