Walkthrough Mouni Roy’s luxurious, breathtaking house

Mumbai: One of the most popular actresses in both telly world and Bollywood is Mouni Roy. She has had an incredible journey in the industry. For the unversed, Mouni debuted into television in 2007’s popular soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on Star Plus.

Later, the actress went on feature in number of serials with the likes of Do Saheliyaan, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Junoon Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, among others. Mouni Roy is best known for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s serial Naagin.

Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. The film released in 2018. Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China are some of the other film she has been part of.

The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media where she keeps treating her fans and followers with her stunning photos. Right from her vacay pics, glimpses of her lavish and more, her social media posts are a treat for her fans. Let’s have a look at her beautiful abode her.

Her apartment has well-decorated furnishings, breathtaking views, deep sofas and a green lush balcony. Herliving room is lavish and simple, which will give you cozy vibes. It has a beige coloured sofa for sitting and is filled with fluffy cushions and dense carpet for comfort.

Scroll down to see photos below:

On the work front, Mouni Roy is currently awaiting the release of her next film, Brahmastra, which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia in important roles.