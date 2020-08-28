Walmart teams up with Microsoft for a deal to acquire TikTok

By Sruthi Vibhavari Updated: 28th August 2020 1:03 pm IST
walmart coronavirus

Washington: US retail giant Walmart has confirmed on Thursday (August 27) that it is teaming with Microsoft to strike a deal in acquiring TikTok’s US operations from Chinese owner ByteDance.

TikTok has been under growing political pressure in the US due to national security concerns over its Beijing-based parent, with an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on August 6 that would see TikTok banned from the US within 45 days. Trump later issued a second executive order giving the company 90 days to sell its US operations.

Walmart in a statement said, “The way TikTok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets.

READ:  Despite pandemic, Pakistan's economy registers $424 million surplus

“We believe a potential relationship with TikTok US in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses,” the US-based retail company said

It also added, “We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators.”

Microsoft confirmed on Sunday, August 2 that it was in talks with ByteDance to purchase TikTok’s operations in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Early this week, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has resigned less than four months into the role stating that his role “will look very different as a result of the US Administration’s action to push for a selloff of the US business.” It named US General Manager Vanessa Pappas as Interim Head of TikTok, globally.

READ:  TikTok on mission to ‘eliminate hate’, bans 1300 accounts
Categories
BusinessWorld
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close