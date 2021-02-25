Walmart to help MSMEs in UP go global with Vriddhi programme

Agra: Retail behemoth Walmart on Thursday expanded its Vriddhi programme to Uttar Pradesh with launching of an e-Institute to help small businesses get access to skills and competencies through online and offline channels such as Flipkart’s marketplace and Walmart’s international supply chain.

With the new e-Institute, the company said it will empower 50,000 MSMEs across the country for both domestic and global growth.

“We welcome Walmart’s initiative to expand the Vriddhi program to Agra and Uttar Pradesh. MSMEs from our state are recognised for their skilled craftsmanship, and for the variety of high-quality goods they offer in India and internationally,” said UP Minister for MSME/NRI Siddharth Nath Singh.

“This programme will provide further impetus to our ODOP (One District One Product) programme and MSMEs in growing their business aspirations and reach, including export-readiness, through digital pathways,” the minister added.

The Vriddhi e-Institute in Agra will partner with MSMEs from Uttar Pradesh through interactive learning and advanced competency-based training, with personalised feedback and advice.

The curriculum is tailored for the unique challenges and opportunities of local businesses and is offered in Hindi and English.

In particular, the e-Institute will focus on empowering skilled artisans and entrepreneurs to expand markets for Agra’s prominent footwear manufacturing and stone carving sectors, Walmart said.

“Walmart and Flipkart are helping artisans and entrepreneurs augment their Indian ingenuity with merchandising and logistics expertise and access to e-commerce customers across India and abroad,” said Leigh Hopkins, Executive Vice President, International Strategy, Development and Asia Region, Walmart International.

The first Vriddhi e-Institute in Haryana is helping entrepreneurs working through the multi-level training programme, with some already onboarded to Flipkart to expand their digital capabilities and sell across India via Flipkart marketplace.

The programme provides MSMEs with specific training to leverage modern commerce and get ready for opportunities in Flipkart’s e-commerce marketplace, the supply chain of Flipkart Wholesale and Walmart’s global sourcing operations, as well as the open marketplace.

As Walmart triples its exports from India to $10 billion annually by 2027, businesses with export ambitions can learn how to qualify as a Walmart Global Sourcing supplier, taking ‘Make in India’ products to the world, the company said.

“Through Walmart Vriddhi we will now enhance those efforts, as MSMEs and artisans get access to world-class training that can empower them to meet their aspirations,” said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale.

