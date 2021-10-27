Wankhede let international drug lord off hook in Mumbai cruise ship raid: Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Making further allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said that during the rave party in Mumbai cruise ship, in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s Aryan Khan has been arrested, an international drug lord was present on the ship and Wankhede allegedly let the mafia off the hook.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said, “The rave party was held when the COVID protocols were in place. No permission was sought from the Maharashtra Police or state home department. The permission was granted by the Shipping Director.

“During the rave party, an international drug lord was present in the ship and the NCB officials, led by Sameer Wankhede, let him off the hook. The drug lord is a close friend of Wankhede. He should tell why did he (Wankhede) let him (drug mafia) go,” he further alleged.

#WATCH | As per my info, an international drug mafia, his girlfriend were there at the drugs party. He has a beard. Everyone from NCB knows who that bearded person is…NCB should look for him too. We feel that he's also friends with Sameer Wankhede: Maharashtra Min Nawab Malik

“I have the video of the drug lord dancing with his girlfriend. If the NCB does not take action, then he will release the video,” he added.

He further stated that the issue is not the rave party but the forging of documents by Wankhede. “The NCB Zonal Director forged documents and made Scheduled Caste certificate in order to get into public service commission,” he alleged.

Demanding a Central Vigilance Commission probe into the allegation of extortion bid of Rs 25 lakh from Shah Rukh Khan in order to release Aryan Khan, Malik said, “The Central agency had called Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan last year (Sushant Singh Rajput case), similarly the CVC should initiate investigation against Wankhede in the alleged extortion bid.”

Prabhakar Sail, on Monday, had alleged that Wankhede, Kiran Gosavi, another witness in the drugs case, and some other NCB officials had sought Rs 25 lakh from Shah Rukh Khan.

Sail is also a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship drug case.

Malik also said that the pictures and the post that he is putting out are false then he would resign from public life.

Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by the special court on October 20 in the case following which his judicial custody in the matter got extended till October 30. Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.