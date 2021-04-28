Want to take Covid vaccine? Here’s how you can register on CoWIN, Aarogya Setu

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the people who have attained 18-years of age and above is set to kick off from May 1.

Currently there are two COVID vaccines being administered in India. These includes the Covaxin that has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, and Covishield that has been developed by the Oxford-AstraZeneca and is has been developed by the Serum Institute of India.

Sputnik V developed by Russia and is imported and sold in India by Dr Reddy Laboratories has also been approved could be used soon.

However, the eligible citizens are required to register for vaccination against COVID-19 on CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu application to book an appointment to get the vaccine shot.

The registration for vaccination began at 4 pm on Wednesday.

“Appointments at State Govt centers and Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on May 1 for Vaccination of above 18 years,” the official handle of Aarogya Setu tweeted.

Officials had said that after registration, it would be mandatory for people between the ages of 18 and 44 to take appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab as walk-ins would not be allowed initially.

How to register on CoWIN and Aarogya Setu?

Here are the steps on how one can register for the vaccine using the CoWIN Portal and Arogya Setu app.

Steps to book appointment through CoWIN portal:

Step 1: Visit the official CoWIN portal on cowin.gov.in and click on Register/Sign in yourself.

Step 2: Sign in using one of the three options –

1. Mobile Number and OTP

2. Arogya Setu account

3. Umang account.

Step 3: Add your mobile number and click on the Get OTP button.

Step 4: After entering the the OTP, click on ‘Verify’.

Step 5: Enter all your details, including photo ID proof, name, gender and year of birth on the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page. Click register, and you are done.

Step 6: After you register, you will get the option to schedule an appointment.

Step 7: Click on ‘Schedule’ next to the name of the person registered.

Step 8: Put your pin code and click on Search, the centres in the added pin code will appear.

Step 9: Select the date and time and click on ‘Confirm’.

It is important to note that users can add up to four members through one login and can easily reschedule an appointment.

Steps to book appointment through Aarogya Setu:

Step 1: Open the Aarogya Setu app and click on the CoWIN tab present on the home screen.

Step 2: Select the option ‘Vaccination Registration’ and then enter your phone number. You will receive an OTP and then you can proceed to verify.

Step 3: After receiving the OTP, type the digits on the site, and click on ‘Verify’.

Step 4: Enter all details on the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page including photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth. Click on ‘Register’.

Step 5: After you register, you will get the option to schedule an appointment.

Step 6: Click on Schedule next to the name of the person registered.

Step 7: Put your pin code and click on Search, the centres in the added pin code will appear.