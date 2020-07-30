Waqf Board comes out with guidelines for Eid-ul-Adha

Hyderabad: Telangana Waqf Board has announced that the Eid prayer will not be permitted in the Eidgahs of the state because there is a risk of COVID spread in case of large gatherings.

No prayer at Eidgah

Telangana State Waqf Board on Wednesday sent a list of guidelines to the State government in connection with Eid-al-Adha, festival of sacrifice, popularly known as Bakrid.

50 congregants at one time

The guidelines bar special prayers at Eidgahs as they can ‘cause the spread of coronavirus’. Devotees are advised to offer prayers at their respective homes.

Physical distancing

Permission is granted for 50 congregants to offer prayers in mosques at one time provided two metres physical distancing is maintained.

Prayers in two spells

The Waqf Board recommended prayers in two spells if there are more than 50 congregants.

Sanitisers at entry points

It instructed mosque managing committees to keep sanitisers at entry points. The guidelines ban handshakes or hugs.

No handshakes or hugs

The guidelines also recommend setting up sheep markets at city outskirts and asked Muslims to avoid converging to buy sheep for ritual sacrifice.

Sheep markets at city outskirts

Slaughtering of animals in public spaces, including streets is strictly prohibited.

No convergence

The historic Makkah Masjid and the Shahi Masjid in Public Gardens, the two important mosques of the city, will remain closed for the public on Eid-al-Adha.