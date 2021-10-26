War of words between Harish Rao, Bandi Sanjay over KCR’s comments on ECI

Hyderabad: As the Huzurabad by-poll inches closer, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Monday censured chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for blaming the Election Commission of India over stopping the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the poll-bound district.

Sanjay said, “KCR was blaming Election Commission for being neutral. It was KCR’s government which wrote to Election Commission to defer the Huzurabad by-poll. The ECI is known for conducting fair and free election”. Further, he stated that the government’s promises of choosing a Dalit as chief minister and grating three acres of land to each Dalit are blatant lies. The BJP leader went on to say that KCR should be given an Oscar award for his mastery over the art of lying.

In response to the charges leveled by Sanjay, Telangana finance minister T. Harish Rao stated that the BJP was indulging in old gimmicks to attract the public. Furthermore, Rao alleged, “Telling public clearly what they would do for the constituency and its voters”, and also challenged the saffron party to show whether it had secured any funds for the benefit of the people of Huzurabad.

“BJP leaders are working to hike LPG cylinder price up to ₹ 2,000. Can they promise the voters that there would not be any rise in prices of diesel and petrol?” he asked. It is to be noted that Harish Rao is campaigning in Huzurabad for Telangana Rashtra Samiti candidate Gellu Srinivas.