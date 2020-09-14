War of words between Kangana, Maha CM: Actress says, ‘let’s see who fixes who’

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut claimed that the basic problem of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is that she has exposed the movie mafia, the murderers of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the drug racket.

She also claimed the chief minsiter’s son Aaditya Thackeray hangs out with such people.

Kangana’s tweet

“Basic problem of Maharashtra CM is why I exposed movie mafia, murderers of SSR and its drug racket, who his beloved son Aaditya Thakeray hangs out with, this is my big crime so now they want to fix me, ok try let’s see who fixes who,” she tweeted on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kangana returned to her hometown Manali as her relationship with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government got worse.

War of words

“With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on,” the actress had tweeted on Monday morning.

The war of words started after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and called the city’s police force a “sham”.

Source: IANS
