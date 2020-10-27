War of words: Kangana calls Uddhav Thackeray worst product of nepotism

Nihad AmaniPublished: 27th October 2020 7:40 am IST


Mumbai: Hitting back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his comments at a rally, actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday on Twitter described him as the worst product of nepotism and said her state Himachal Pradesh is the land of the gods not ganja fields’.

Kangana, who has been vocal about her criticism of the state government’s handling of the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and labelled Bollywood a drug haven, lashed out against Thackeray a day after his Dussehra address.

READ:  New ball boosted my confidence: Siraj on "magical" IPL performance

“People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India,” Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

Kangana’s remark equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir had led to a furore, drawing the battle-lines between the Shiv Sena and her.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Nihad AmaniPublished: 27th October 2020 7:40 am IST
Back to top button