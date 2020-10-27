War of words: Kangana calls Uddhav Thackeray worst product of nepotism



Mumbai: Hitting back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his comments at a rally, actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday on Twitter described him as the worst product of nepotism and said her state Himachal Pradesh is the land of the gods not ganja fields’.

Chief Minister I am not drunk on my father’s power and wealth like you, if I wanted to be a nepotism product I could have stayed back in Himachal, I hail from a renowned family, I didn’t want to live off on their wealth and favours, some people have self respect and self worth. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

Kangana, who has been vocal about her criticism of the state government’s handling of the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and labelled Bollywood a drug haven, lashed out against Thackeray a day after his Dussehra address.

“People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India,” Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

Message for Maharashtra government… pic.twitter.com/WfxI9EII38 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

Kangana’s remark equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir had led to a furore, drawing the battle-lines between the Shiv Sena and her.