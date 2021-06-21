Warangal: Jobless youth obstruct CM KCR’s convoy, demand jobs

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) visit to Warangal district today was welcomed with protests by a handful of youth, who took to the streets and obstructed his convoy. The protestors demanded jobs, and chanted “khabardar KCR” even as the police dragged them away from the roads.

The protests by the supposed jobless youth came as a surprise for the chief minister and also the police, as it caused quite a commotion on the main road. The protest was however quickly brought under control as the cops picked out the demonstrators one-by-one and took them aside, and later into custody. Even as they were being arrested by the police, the protestors shouted slogans, refusing to be cowed down by the cops.

The issue of jobs had been daunting on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the state, as KCR had promised to provide one lakh jobs after Telangana had formed as a new state in 2014. The state government has been slow in issuing new job notifications, which has from time-to-time led to protests against the TRS and the chief minister here.

As of now, KCR is on a tour of districts in the state, something that he announced that he would do more proactively now. The chief minister also lifted the COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions that had been in place from over a month to contain the second wave of the virus.