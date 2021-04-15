Warangal, Khammam municipal corporation elections to be held on April 30

Hyderabad: The Telangana state election commission on Thursday announced election schedule for two municipal corporations and five municipalities in the state in nine places across the state on April 30.

The counting of votes will take place on May 3 and the results will be announced on the same day.

As many as 1126221 voters, including 553862 male and 572121 female will be exercising their franchise in the elections.

Last date for filing nominations is April 18 and they will be scrutinized on April 19. Last day to withdraw nominations is April 22.

Elections will be held for 248 wards— Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (66 divisions), Khammam Municipal Corporation (60 divisions), Atchampet municipality (20 wards), Siddipet municipality (43 wards), Nakrekal municipality (20 wards), Jadcherla municipality (27 wards), and Kothur municipality (12 wards) are going to polls.

Earlier today, reservation of divisions was also announced and 50 per cent of the reservation has been allocated to women.

In Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, two wards were reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and eleven wards have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). Meanwhile, 20 wards have been reserved for Backward Classes (BC).

In Khammam Municipal Corporation, of the 60 divisions, three have been reserved for STs, seven wards have been reserved for the SCs and twenty wards for the BCs.

Besides, the Election Commission has also said that election for the divisions which had been postponed for various reasons will be held on April 30.

Elections will be held for the Lingojiguda division under GHMC, and municipalities of Gajwel, Nalgonda, Jalpally, Alampur, Bodhan, Parakala, Metpalli and Bellampalli.