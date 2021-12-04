Warangal: Woman kills 17-yr-old daughter with mother’s help

Hyderabad: In what could be viewed as an honour killing, a woman along with her mother killed her daughter for reportedly being in a relationship with a boy from a lower cast.

The incident happened on the intervening night of November 19 and 20, and the two women tried to project it as a suicide. However, the police on Friday found the involvement of the two women identified as Ubbani Sammakka and Namu Yakamma.

The two accused killed 17-year-old Ubbani Anjali, who was in a relationship with Prashant, a resident of the same village in Warangal district.

In a statement, DCP Venkata Lakshmi said, “As the accused did not like Anjali’s affair with Prashanth, who is from a low caste, they tried to convince her to end the relationship. But when Anjali refused to do so, Sammakka and her mother decided to eliminate her to protect their ‘honour’ in society.”

He further said, “The two smothered the young girl with a pillow besides strangulating her. Moreover, they tried to project the murder as a suicide.”