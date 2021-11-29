Warne suffers accident, says he is ‘bit battered and bruised’

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 29th November 2021 2:25 pm IST
Warne suffers accident, says he is 'bit battered and bruised'
Former Australian Cricketer Shane Warne

Melbourne: Australian spin legend Shane Warne has been left “battered and bruised” after suffering a motorbike accident.

The 52-year-old met with an accident on Sunday while riding his bike with son Jackson.

According to reports in Australian media, Warne “fell off and slid for more than 15 metres” but he didn’t sustain any major injury and visited the hospital on Monday as a precautionary measure.

MS Education Academy

“I’m a bit battered and bruised and very sore,” Warne, who woke up in pain this morning, told ‘News Corp’.

The former leg-spinner feared he might have suffered a fracture in his foot or damaged his hip.

Warne is likely to recover in time for his broadcasting duties for the Ashes series, beginning December 8 at the Gabba.

Warne had snapped 708 Test wickets in 145 Tests for Australia in an illustrious international career.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button