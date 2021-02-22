Warner reveals groin injury could last for six to nine months

Melbourne: Australia opener David Warner revealed that it will take six to nine months more to recover from the groin injury that he sustained in November.

Warner suffered the injury during the second ODI against India and missed the final ODI, the T20Is that followed and the first two Tests. He scored 5, 13, 1 and 48 in his four innings before being named in the squad for the now-postponed tour of South Africa. He is set to captain SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League in the upcoming edition.

“I am almost back to full 100 per cent sprinting in a straight line. This next week is getting back to fielding, picking up, throwing, very difficult that was [in the] last couple of weeks, even trying to throw,” Warner said during Fox Cricket’s coverage of the first T20I in Christchurch.

“Now it’s all about lateral, running between wickets, building that up. It’s just the tendon that has got that slight tear in it now. It’s going to aggravate me for the next six to nine months but I am sure the medicos will help me out there,” he added.

Warner further said that he has to teach his brain to not worry about the pain.

“I have spoken to a few people that have actually had that type of injury and they have just said it’s a niggle. You have just got to teach your brain to not worry about the pain and that it’s not going to happen again. It’s just getting back that confidence to sidestep and run as hard as I can and dive around again. Once I get that, I will be right to go. It’s just not 100 per cent there yet,” he said.

