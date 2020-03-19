Was intrigued that ‘She’ came from Imtiaz Ali: Vijay Varma

Mumbai: Actor Vijay Varma was intrigued that a story like “She” came from Imtiaz Ali.

Imtiaz Ali has written and created the upcoming Netflix series about a timid Mumbai constable, played by Aaditi Pohankar, who realises the potential of her dormant sexuality after she goes undercover to expose a drug ring.

“When ‘She‘ came, I was extremely intrigued. I thought there must be something to the story if it has come from his (Ali’s) mind,” Vijay told PTI.

The “Gully Boy” star plays Sasya, a narcotic dealer who embarks on complex relationship with Aaditi’s character, Bhumika Pardesi in the series.

Vijay said he was initially confused about how to play the “volatile” character, when Imtiaz Ali made an interesting pitch: That Sasya thinks he’s the hero in his head.

“It’s fantastical character. I know people like him exist. People who are so openly brutal and sadistic in expressing themselves. I loved the character a lot more when I saw everyone around me love that part. There are a lot of shades to this person.”

Co-directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das, “She” will start streaming from March 20.

Source: PTI

