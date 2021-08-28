Was the war in Afghanistan worthy for America?

Kabul: An opinion poll recently conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that 62 percent of Americans believe that the war in Afghanistan was not worthy. In 2001 when the war began, 88 percent of Americans were in support of military action in Afghanistan.

Although it is just the opinion of the people which changes from time to time, the numbers speak the truth.

In the war which continued for 20 years, 2352 US military members lost their lives and 20 thousand Americans have been wounded while serving in Afghanistan, Washington Post reported.

Apart from it, 66 thousand Afghan security personnel and 47245 Afghan civilians lost their lives. In the war which was fought by 51 countries, the US spent more than $2 trillion.

Despite spending trillions of dollars and training 3 lakh Afghan military personnel, the Taliban was able to recapture the country in just 10 days after the withdrawal of US troops.

Due to the war, Afghans have become the second-largest refugee population in the world. Currently, 25 lakh Afghans are out of their country.

Moreover, 2.7 lakh Afghans have been displaced internally after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Seeing the huge number of people who lost their lives, fled from the country, the money spent by the US, and the number of days the Taliban took to recapture Afghanistan, most Americans believe that the war in Afghanistan was not worthy.