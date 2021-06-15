Waseem Rizvi prints ‘The Real Quran’; omits 26 verses from it

Lucknow: UP Shia Central Waqf Board member and its former chairman, Waseem Rizvi, has printed and self-published the first compilation of what he has calls ‘The Real Quran’.

Rizvi said he will send the book to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) chief.

Rizvi’s book has omitted 26 Quranic verses that he claims, were promoting terror. He claimed that these verses were added after the death of Prophet Muhammad.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had levied a fine of Rs 50,000 on Rizvi and dismissed his plea, seeking the apex court’s intervention into removing these 26 verses.

He has re-filed the petition in the Supreme Court.

In a video, Rizvi said, “I have printed the first Real Quran, how it should have been after Prophet Muhammad. I will send this copy to AIMPLB chief to study so he may realize how much of a difference this book will make to end terrorism and violence.”

He said that he has also sent a copy of ‘The Real Quran’ to the Prime Minister with a request that it should be made a part of the curriculum in all madrasas. He said that it will be available in the market soon.