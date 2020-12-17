Watch: 9-year-old plays piano for 6 hours while brain surgery is performed on her

A 9-year-old displayed immense courage when she played the keyboard for 6 hours while she underwent brain surgery.

Soumya who hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, remained conscious and played the piano and mobile games while doctors performed brain surgery on her to remove a tumour. The surgery was performed at Gwalior’s Birla Institute of Medical Research Hospital (BIMR).

“We told the girl to play the piano during the surgery so that we could monitor her hand movements when we were removing the tumour. And if she couldn’t play the piano or missed some notes, we would have come to know that we were entering an important area of the brain,” said Dr Abhishek Chauhan, Consultant Neurosurgeon, BIMR Hospital while talking to the Quint.

Local anaesthesia was given only to the part of her brain where the surgery was performed.

According to a report in Times of India, the doctor told Soumya’s parents that it would be difficult to perform surgery as there was a possibility of damage to other nerves of her brain. This is why the surgery was performed using the Awake Craniotomy method.

Talking to ANI, Soumya said that she played the piano for at least 6 hours as well as mobile games and that she feels better now.