Watch: Actress Rashmika Mandanna spotted at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Actress Rashmika Mandanna who works predominantly in Telugu and Kannada movies was spotted at Hyderabad Airport yesterday.

In the video that went viral on social media, she can be seen showing love sign. It was also seen that she opted for loose pants, sweatshirt along with a long jacket and a pair of white sneakers as her travel outfit.

Rashmika Mandanna showed off dance moves at Hyderabad Airport

Earlier, the actress grabbed the headlines of major news channels when she flaunted her dance moves at Hyderabad Airport.

Rashmika Mandanna who had impressed audiences with her roles in movies like ‘Kirik Party’, ‘Geetha Govindham’ and ‘Dear Comrade’ will be seen in the upcoming movie, “Pushpa”. In the movie, Allu Arjun will be her co-star.

Apart from Pushpa, she will be seen in the Tamil movie, “Sulthan”. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and it marks the Tamil debut of Rashmika Mandanna.