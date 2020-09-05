Watch: Actress Samyuktha Hegde attacked by Congress’ Kavitha Reddy

Bengaluru: Kollywood actress Samyuktha Hegde alleged that she and her friends were attacked and abused by a group of people including Congress leader Kavita Reddy while they were working out at a park here. Reportedly, she was subjected to abuse for wearing a sports outfit in public.

Who is Samyuktha Hegde?

Samyuktha Hegde is a South Indian film star who participated in reality shows like MTV Roadies, Bigg Boss Kannada (2017) and MTV Splitsvilla, where she ended up as the first runner up (2018).

Mob attack on Samyuktha Hegde

The incident took place on September 4 Friday, when Samyuktha Hegde was working out and practising hula hoops with her friends at a park near Agara lake in Bengaluru.

According to reports, the people who attacked Samyukhta accused her of ‘indecent behaviour’ and threatened her that they would fix her name in the on-going drug racket scandal in Sandalwood. The group allegedly locked the main gate of the garden to ensure that the Kannada actor and her friends didn’t step out.

Samyuktha’s Instagram post

The actress on Saturday shared a series of videos on Instagram where she went on to explain how a lady, who is now identified as Kavitha Reddy (socio-political activist and a Congress leader), abused her for wearing a sports bra and workout pants in public. She also revealed that the lady went on to attack her friend for no reason. While that happened, a group of men also surrounded her and threatened that they would link her name in the on-going drug racket scandal.

Samyuktha Hegde’s Tweet

Later, Samyuktha Hegde took to Twitter to reveal the identity of the lady who abused them and tagged the official Twitter page of Bengaluru City Police. She wrote, “The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake @BlrCityPolice @CPBlr There are witnesses and more video evidence. I request you to look into this #thisisWrong.

On the work front, Samyuktha Hegde was last seen in the Tamil film, Puppy. She is currently waiting to resume the shoot of her upcoming Kannada film, Thurthu Nirgamana which was put on hold due to ongoing pandemic.