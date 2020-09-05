Watch: Actress Samyuktha Hegde attacked by Congress’ Kavitha Reddy

Reportedly, she was subjected to abuse for wearing a sports outfit in public.

By Rasti Amena Updated: 5th September 2020 2:12 pm IST

(Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Bengaluru: Kollywood actress Samyuktha Hegde alleged that she and her friends were attacked and abused by a group of people including Congress leader Kavita Reddy while they were working out at a park here. Reportedly, she was subjected to abuse for wearing a sports outfit in public.

Who is Samyuktha Hegde?

Samyuktha Hegde is a South Indian film star who participated in reality shows like MTV Roadies, Bigg Boss Kannada (2017) and MTV Splitsvilla, where she ended up as the first runner up (2018).

Mob attack on Samyuktha Hegde

The incident took place on September 4 Friday, when Samyuktha Hegde was working out and practising hula hoops with her friends at a park near Agara lake in Bengaluru.

According to reports, the people who attacked Samyukhta accused her of ‘indecent behaviour’ and threatened her that they would fix her name in the on-going drug racket scandal in Sandalwood. The group allegedly locked the main gate of the garden to ensure that the Kannada actor and her friends didn’t step out.

Samyuktha’s Instagram post

The actress on Saturday shared a series of videos on Instagram where she went on to explain how a lady, who is now identified as Kavitha Reddy (socio-political activist and a Congress leader), abused her for wearing a sports bra and workout pants in public. She also revealed that the lady went on to attack her friend for no reason. While that happened, a group of men also surrounded her and threatened that they would link her name in the on-going drug racket scandal.

View this post on Instagram

Video 1 and 2, you can see the lady clearly (kavitha reddy) charging at my friend and attempting to hit her Video 3: after she tried to assault my friend, when we were waiting for the police to arrive some People in the park who knew her started supporting her and playing moral police and asking us if it is our culture to wear sports wear Video 4: this man in the red checkered shirt and about 10 men with her arrived right before the police did and started threatening us. His name is Anil, and you can clearly hear him threatening me. In my line of work even false news is enough to destroy my career and he threatened me exactly of that and the police stood there and just watched. This is when i decided to go live and have our side of the story put out there in the open After being in a democracy and following all the norms of social distancing, we were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy and the mob in Agara Lake for practicing our hoolahoop while wearing sportswear. Despite being polite and trying to solve the problem, the lady hit my friend and used disparaging remarks about me and my friends Was extremely disappointed with how the police who came to the location behaved , like nothing was wrong and spoke to her with respect while asked us to be quite. The cops stood there while her mob harassed us and even after requesting the police continuously, they decided to stand there and support this (proof on igtv) Yesterday was really hard and it was so disturbing to go through this When we went to the police station, everyone there already knew her and spoke to her nicely and saw us like we were wrong. The only police who spoke to us with some respect and told her she was wrong was the inspector is the hsr police station muni reddy, he asked us both to file our respective complaints and he left. We wrote the complaint and gave it to the police. The police present there refused to give us an acknowledgement for the same. Its not easy being strong around people who are trying to break you, and having to listen to so many people harass us for doing nothing. THIS IS JUST WRONG I request you all for your support 💛 @blrcitypolice #thisiswrong #punishkavithareddy

A post shared by Samyuktha Hegde (@samyuktha_hegde) on

Samyuktha Hegde’s Tweet

Later, Samyuktha Hegde took to Twitter to reveal the identity of the lady who abused them and tagged the official Twitter page of Bengaluru City Police. She wrote, “The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake @BlrCityPolice @CPBlr There are witnesses and more video evidence. I request you to look into this #thisisWrong.

On the work front, Samyuktha Hegde was last seen in the Tamil film, Puppy. She is currently waiting to resume the shoot of her upcoming Kannada film, Thurthu Nirgamana which was put on hold due to ongoing pandemic. 

