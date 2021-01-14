Watch: Asaduddin Owaisi helped BJP in Bihar, claims Sakshi Maharaj

Unnao: BJP MP representing Unnao constituency Sakshi Maharaj claimed that AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi helped the saffron party in Bihar Assembly polls.

He further claimed that Owaisi will help BJP in UP and West Bengal Assembly polls too.

As soon as Sakshi Maharaj’s claim went viral on social media, opposition leaders started targeting both AIMIM and BJP.

It may be mentioned that the opposition parties have always labelled the AIMIM as the B-Team of BJP.

AIMIM likely to contest panchayat polls in UP

Meanwhile, Owaisi’s party is likely to contest the upcoming panchayat polls in UP under an electoral pact with regional outfit Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

The SBSP, headed by former UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, is garnering smaller and regional parties under the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, Owaisi recently held discussions with Muslim leader Abbas Siddiqui in view of the upcoming elections in the State.

Later, talking to media person, the Hyderabad MP confirmed that AIMIM will be contesting the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal and added that candidates will be announced in the near future.

On Mamata Banerjee calling AIMIM “B team of BJP”, he said, “This is their arrogance. Mamata Banerjee is speaking rubbish.”

“Are there only Muslims in Bengal and no upper-caste Hindus and backward classes? We will reach out to all voters of the state and will talk about them,” he added.