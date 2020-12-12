Watch: Historic Secunderabad Clock Tower chimes after restoration

Secunderabad’s iconic clock tower is chiming again. After the recent restoration of the Mozamjahi Market, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is now restoring the historic clock tower.

Ramesh Watch Company, a 60-year-old city-based company has worked to repair and restore the clock and it can now be seen chiming.

The clock tower was constructed in 1896 in the land gifted by the British Government honouring the Secunderabad Cantonment in 1860. The tower was inaugurated In 1897 by Resident Sir Trevor John Chichele Plowden and the clock was a gift from Dewan Bahadur Seth Lachmi Narayan Ramgopal.

The tower and the adjacent park were renovated in 2006 and it became the subject of the logo commemorating the 200-year celebration of the formation of Secunderabad. Several repairs and renovations were done after that. A memorial for the martyrs of the 1969 Telangana agitation was established inside the park.

Currently, the GHMC has taken up an initiative to renovate 12 clock towers in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The State Secretary of Urban Development, Arvind Kumar has shared a video of the renovated clock on Twitter and appreciated the efforts of Secunderabad Zone in the restoration process.

After MJ Market, the Clock with chimes restored at clock tower Secunderabad



Well done



We will be restoring the remaining such clock towers also

Twitter users are sharing pictures and videos of the iconic clock tower.