Watch: Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan snapped at Bandra police station

Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan was captured walking inside Bandra Police station in Mumbai on Saturday morning. Video of same is going viral on social media which was first shared by Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani.

As soon as the video started doing rounds on social media, netizens predicted and related Sussanne Khan to the on ongoing drug probe in Bollywood. A few users thought she might have been called by the NCB.

But, according to a report in Times Of India, Sussanne Khan, who is a celebrity interior designer, was doing a recce alongside IAS officer Abhishek Singh at Bandra Police station for possible renovation work.

She had recently posted a beautiful photo of a sunrise, while giving a sneak peek into her thoughts with an insightful caption, “Where do we go nobody knows? I’ve gotta say I’m on my way God give me style and give me grace…. God put a smile upon my face #2020youtaughtmealot #gratefulandwiser #noexcuses #sunrisetonewbeginings.”

Meanwhile, on personal front, Sussanne Khan married actor Hrithik Roshan in 2000. However, the couple divorced in 2014. They are parents to two sons named Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Earlier, when India went into lockdown, Sussanne Khan moved in with Hrithik on a temporary basis so they could co-parent Hridhaan and Hrehaan together during the lockdown.