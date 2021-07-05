Watch: Karni Sena president delivers hate speech at mahapanchayat

Gurgaon: Karni Sena president and Haryana BJP spokesperson Suraj Pal Ammu on Sunday delivered a hate speech at a mahapanchayat against ‘love jihad’ and ‘religious conversions’ at Pataudi, Haryana.

According to a report published in The Hindu, referring to a particular religious community, he said, “They cut moustache, but we are capable of cutting throats”. He also demanded a resolution to throw the community out of the country.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the resolution to deny houses on rent to the religious community, he said, “adopt a resolution to throw them out of the country”.

In the videos that went viral on social media, he can be seen encouraging youths to produce 20 children each.

Karni Sena chief defends his speech

Later, speaking to the media person, he alleged that incidents of ‘love jihad’, ‘religious conversions’, and land grabbing increased in Pataudi. In the town, 17 girls have faced love jihad, he added.

Defending his speech, Ammu said that he has the right to freedom of speech.

After the video went viral on social media, many Twitterati started demanding action against him.

However, Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police, Varun Singla said that no formal complaint has been received yet.

It is not the first time, earlier too, Amu sparked controversy. Before the release of the Padmaavat movie in 2017, he announced a reward of Rs. 10 lakh to anyone who could behead actress Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Indian Express reported.