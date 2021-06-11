Watch: Kartik Aaryan dances to Allu Arjun’s Butta Bomma

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kartik Aaryan, who is making headlines since past few days for his ouster from two big projects, dropped a dance video on Thursday (June 10) on Instagram leaving his fans, friends and followers impressed.

In the video that is going crazy viral on social media, Kartik Aaryan can be seen grooving to popular Telugu track Butta Bomma that features Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde from Telugu movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. With his smooth, killer and effortless moves, the actor left his fans impressed. The video is creating a frenzy amidst the dance lovers.

Kartik Aaryan grooves to Butta Bomma

“Dance like __ ? (‘No ones watching’ mat likhna) . . @shaziasamji @piyush_bhagat #Buttabomma #DanceLikeKartikAaryan (sic),” he captioned his post.

How did Bollywood celebrities react

Many of Kartik Aaryan’s colleagues from ths industry including Varun Dhawan and Rakul Preet Singh were totally impressed. Varun dropped clapping emoji while the impressed Rakul wrote, ‘Arre Arre Arre’.





The song from Allu Arjun’s film gained popularity last year and became one of the most used songs on Instagram Reels. Now, it looks like Kartik is bringing back the trend with his latest video.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in ‘Bhul Bhoolaiya 3’ with Kiara Advani and ‘Dhamaka’. He also signed the second installment of the 2008 film Dostana, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya Lalwani. However, the makers of the film removed Kartik citing professional reasons.