Watch: Little kid’s dance moves in front of doggos is the best bhangra ever!

New Delhi: For your daily dose of positive content, a video of young Sikh boy doing the Bhangra for doggos and their reaction to his dance has taken the Internet by storm.

The video was shared on Twitter by user Vinesh Kataria shows the boy energetically dancing outside the entrance gate of a house even though no music is heard in the video. The 49-second clip will be one of the hilarious things that you will see today, and internet users have immensely loved it.

The video begins with the boy doing the Bhangra while standing outside the gate of a house. As he continues dancing, the two pups, who are on the other side of the gate, can be seen jumping and barking while watching the boy. At one point, when the kid stopped dancing, the dogs also stopped jumping and waited for him to start again. Once the boy begins doing the steps again, the two pups then again start jumping excitedly.

The reaction of the dogs to the boy’s dance left netizens with a big smile on their faces. They watched the video more than 2.2 million times.

Twitterati was amused and couldn’t get enough of the hilarious video.

One user commented, “Open the gates. Let these cuties dance with him (sic).” Another wrote, “So cute! The doggies love this boy so much! (sic).”

Open the gates. Let these cuties dance with him 😂 — Shalini Singh Sengar (@Maverickmusafir) October 4, 2020

So cute! The doggies love this boy so much! — M Sharma (@mona1961talks) October 4, 2020

1) Best Bhangra ever!!

2) Best video to start the morning with

3) Would've been the best video on the internet if the gates opened and this kid ran for his life

😹😹😹 — Bertrand Zobrist (@AB_arpit) October 4, 2020

He is dancing so well without music!! Imagine him in full josh with music❤️ — GRETA LEWIS (@dancerali) October 4, 2020