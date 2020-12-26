Watch: Mahesh Babu, Ranveer Singh collaborate for the first time

Hyderabad: It’s always a bonus for fans to see their favourite stars coming onscreen together. On Saturday, Tollywood and Bollywood movie buffs were surprised, courtesy Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh’s latest advertisement shoot.

The duo, who are the brand ambassadors of soft drink Thums Up, will be seen together soon in a promotional video for the brand. As this is for the first time that both the superstars have come together onscreen, they cannot stop praising each other.

While Ranveer calls Mahesh Babu one of the finest gentlemen he has worked with, the Telugu actor reciprocated saying the feeling was mutual.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram on Saturday and posted a picture with Mahesh on Instagram from the set. In the image, the two actors can be seen chatting.

“One of the finest gentlemen I have had the privilege to collaborate with. Our interactions are always enriching . Love and Respect to big brother Mahesh Garu @urstrulymahesh,” Ranveer wrote alongside the image, which currently has 621K likes.

Mahesh Babu, too, had a word of praise for Ranveer on Instagram stories. “It was great working with you brother @ranveersingh. The feeling is mutual,” he wrote.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in “83”, as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The actor will also reprise his role of Sangram Bhalerao ‘Simmba’ in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop action drama, “Sooryavanshi”. Apart from these, Ranveer also has Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his pipeline.

Mahesh Babu is preparing to start shoot for his film “Sarkaru Vaari Paata”. He has also produced the upcoming film “Major”, inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.