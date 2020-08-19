Watch: Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara shows off her cool renegade dance moves

Hyderabad: Star kids these days are super active on social media, which also results in them grabbing a lot of attention with anything they do. Their presence is felt online in a big way and many of them have earned thousands of followers particularly on Instagram. And Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sithara is no exception.

One of the popular star kids in Tollywood, Sithara undoubtedly rules social media like a boss, so much so that she actually has a verified Instagram account. On Wednesday, the adorable angle shared a video of her showing off her cool dance moves on Instagram, as she is learning renegade dancing. She

She wrote, “Trying my hand at renegade !! My fun song for the moment.”

Watch the video shared by Sitara on Instagram below:

Sitara made her Instagram debut a couple of months ago and already has over 50,000 followers. She also has a separate fan base, courtesy her YouTube channel.

In a recent media interview, her mother Namrata Shirodhkar spoke about Sitara’s Instagram debut and said, “She has a mind of her own and we encourage her to be happy!! That’s all there is to it really and she really works hard towards for her YouTube channel and constantly surprising us with her ideas.”

Watch Sitara’s other adorable Instagram posts below: