Watch: ‘Mamu Jaan’ Salman Khan & Ayat’s birthday celebrations

Mumbai: It was all a happy Sunday at Khan’s house as superstar Salman Khan and his dotting niece Aayat Sharma celebrated their birthdays on the same day. Bhaijaan of Bollywood turned 55 and Ayat celebrated her 1st birthday with him.

Salman Khan celebrated his special day at his Panvel farmhouse with family and his close friends from th industry. Pictures from inside Salman and Ayat’s birthday party started surfacing on social media and it left everyone in awe. The entire decor of the party was Carnival themed with lights and flowers all around.

Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, nothing lavish was planned for the Salman Khan’s 55th and little girl Ayat’s first birthday. But ‘mamu jaan’ Salman made sure that her niece’s first birthday is a memorable one with a perfect theme.

The birthday bash was attended by Salman Khan’ father Salim Khan, brother Sohail, sister Alvira Agnihotri and her husband Atul, comedian Sunil Grover, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and politician Baba Siddique among others.

Comedian Sunil Grover surprised everyone with an adorable pic of the mama-bhanji.

Not only the comedian but Arpita Khan also shared a few pictures from the birthday bash. While her husband, Aayush wished his daughter on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday my Ayat .. it’s been 1 year since you’ve come into our lives. You’ve brought so much of love and happiness into our lives. From the unconditional, ‘Papa’ love to the judgemental looks, you have really helped me evolve into a better person and a more responsible father.”

He even wished Salman Khan and wrote, “Happy Birthday Bhai @beingsalmankhan Thank you for always being there .. In the past few years you have blessed me with so many memories and stories. You’re not only an inspiration as an artist but more importantly as a human being. PS – this photo is really special cos this I shot when I was just learning photography.. I was struggling with it. I remember you telling me, “ when you think you’re a bad photographer just point the camera at me, I’ll make your photo look good.”

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza were also a part of the celebration and had shared adorable pictures from the party. While Genelia was snapped in a candid moment with birthday girl Ayat.

Salman Khan, Ayat Sharma’s birthday photos





Bollywood ki jaan , sab ka bhaijaan a very happy birthday #SalmanKhan#LongLiveSultanOfBollywood pic.twitter.com/IttwyRMkeb — Aayush Salman Trends ™ (@ibeingaayushh) December 27, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Prabhudheva’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. Salman will be seen reuniting with Disha Patani in the movie after ‘Bharat’. It also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in key roles. Apart from this, Salman has also announced, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Pooja Hegde. He also has ‘Kick 2’ with Jacqueline Fernandez.