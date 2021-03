Watch: Man catches toddler falling from 12th floor

A delivery driver in Hanoi, Vietnam is being praised as a hero after he saved a toddler who fell from the 12th story balcony of an apartment complex.

Nguyen Ngoc Manh, 31, was sitting in his truck waiting to deliver a package in Hanoi on Sunday when he heard a child crying.

The video shows the infant falling from the balcony but Nguyen had already positioned himself perfectly to catch her. The clip doesn鈥檛 show the moment of landing but local media reports the girl fell 164-feet and straight into the driver鈥檚 lap.

馃槺隆HEROICA ATRAPADA!馃憦



Un repartidor le salv贸 la vida a una ni帽a de 3 a帽os que cay贸 del piso 12 de un edificio en Vietnam.



La nena sufri贸 fracturas en la pierna y en los brazos, pero est谩 viva gracias a la heroica acci贸n de Nguyen Ngoc Manh鉂わ笍, quien sufri贸 un esguince.#VIRAL pic.twitter.com/eI03quT0IM — Unicanal (@Unicanal) March 1, 2021

鈥淚 scaled the wall and saw that she could fall onto the metallic roof of the house used to store electric generators for the complex, so I tried to climb on top of it,鈥 Manh told VN Express. 鈥淚 made it, but couldn鈥檛 stand firmly, as was crooked.鈥

鈥淪he looked so much like my child at home. I was so confused, only able to tell her, 鈥楶lease, please, I鈥檓 here now,鈥欌 he said.

Doctors who treated the little girl afterwards said she suffered a dislocated hip but no other injuries.

Manh left the scene quickly but was tracked down by the media and the girl鈥檚 family members. The attention he鈥檚 received since the incident has been overwhelming and literally made him a superhero among the people.