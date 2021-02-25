Watch: Nora Fatehi breaks down during an interview

Mumbai: Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has undoubtedly become one of the most famous and sensational B-Towner in the last few years. She has emerged as the industry’s chosen dancing star lately, in special dance numbers of films as well as in music videos.

The Moroccon beauty, in a new interview, broke down while recalling her initial days in India, her traumatic struggle in Bollywood and meeting evil people in the industry.

Nora Fatehi grew up in Canada, and after dropping out of university because of falling grades, decided that she wanted to pursue her true calling: becoming an entertainer and came to India.

In an interview with Dubai-based YouTuber Anas Bukhash, Nora Fatehi said that it pains her to think about all the other aspiring entertainers who’ve given up on their dreams because of the ‘vicious’ world.

Nora Fatehi (Instagram)

She said, “We were so excited and so naive. When I reached India, it was nothing like (what I had imagined). I was thinking I’ll get picked up by a limousine and a butler, and they’re going to take me to a suite, and I would go to my auditions in that limo. It was nothing like that. I had the biggest slap in my face. The bullying, the rejection, the traumatic experience that I went through.”

She continued, “If someone had told me that these are all the things I was going to go through — ‘You’re going to meet evil people, they’re going to steal your passport, you’re going to get deported, you’re going to go back to Canada and people are going to laugh at you. How do you go from a developed country to a developing country? You’re going to go back to India, you’re going to fight, learn the language, and you’re going to meet people who’re going to laugh at you on the way, they’re going to laugh in your face’.”

“I think that any girl or even a guy, who had gone though all that, would have been shattered. They would have lost hope. If a human loses hope, it’s the worst thing,” she added.

Nora further revealed how she would be called in for auditions by casting directors who knew she was not Indian, and give her lines in Hindi, only to laugh at her.

Taking to her Instagram, Nora Fatehi shared a clip of her interview and wrote that it is one of her ‘most vulnerable, real and honest interviews ever’.

Watch Nora Fatehi’s full interview below:

Nora Fatehi was last seen in Sachet and Parampara’s music video Chhod Denge. She is known for her amazing dance skills in music videos including Dilbar Dilbar remake, Saki Saki remake, Garmi and many more.