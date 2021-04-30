Watch: Nurse sings song for patients in ICU at Ottawa Hospital

Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and other healthcare workers are leaving no stone unturned to save the lives of patients. Apart from providing treatments, they are trying to keep them motivated in the battle against the virus.

In one such attempt, a nurse Amy-Lynn was seen singing song for the patients in ICU at Ottawa Hospital, Canada. In the video shared by the twitter handle of the hospital, she can be seen singing song “You are not alone”.

As soon as the hospital shared the video with the caption, “This is Amy-Lynn. An endoscopy nurse at The Ottawa Hospital, who has recently been redeployed to the ICU. Here she is with a beautiful song for our patients… “You are not alone”. Thank you for lifting our spirits, Amy-Lynn!”, many netizens started applauded the efforts of the nurse in keeping the patients motivated.

Till now, the video has garnered over 75 thousand views, 3.5 K likes and nearly 1000 retweets.

One of the Twitterati wrote, ” I was left with no words ..just tears and emotion from the 6 pm ctv news and now watching it again..thinking of every person there fighting to live and every Healthcare angel fighting for them..may we never forget”.

I was left with no words ..just tears and emotion from the 6 pm ctv news and now watching it again..thinking of every person there fighting to live and every Healthcare angel fighting for them..may we never forget 🙏 ♥ — Marilyn (@Marilyn66099348) April 24, 2021

Another person wrote, ” This brought tears to my eyes. To think that she is singing to our fellow citizens of Ottawa. Someones mother or father, grandfather or grandmother. Sick with an illness that is preventable…. “.

This brought tears to my eyes. To think that she is singing to our fellow citizens of Ottawa. Someones mother or father, grandfather or grandmother. Sick with an illness that is preventable…. — Jennifer Neill (@JenniferNeill9) April 24, 2021

Some of the other reactions are as follows

❤👏 Nurses are the best. Have you wished one Happy Nurses Week? Go buy them a coffee to say thanks, we see and appreciate you. — moeb (@mballenyyahooc1) April 24, 2021

The voice of an angel! Beautiful indeed. Thank you to Amy-Lynn and all the nurses and doctors working tirelessly! — Karen (@Karengab1975) April 24, 2021

Thanks to our amazing professional compassionate health care workers! You are awesome 😎 #heroes — Murray 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@murmac65) April 24, 2021