Watch: Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir hints at quitting international cricket

Karachi: Pakistani pacer Mohammed Amir hinted at quitting international cricket. He blamed Pakistani team management for his decision.

Claiming that he is facing mental torture from the management, Amir said that he got a ‘wakeup call’ when he was not selected in the squad for the series in New Zealand.

Thankful to Shahid Afridi: Mohammad Amir

“To be honest, I don’t think I can play cricket under this management, I am leaving cricket, for now, I am being mentally tortured, I cannot handle it, I have seen it enough from 2010-2015. I have repeatedly heard that PCB invested a lot in me, I am thankful to Shahid Afridi as he gave me chances when I came back after the ban,” said Amir in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

“Everyone wants to play for their country, they just keep saying that I left Test cricket for other leagues around the world, I made the comeback through BPL, if I was dying for leagues then I could have said I don’t want to play for Pakistan. Every month there is someone who is saying Amir ditched us, in two days I will reach Pakistan and then I will release a statement,” he added.

It may be mentioned that Mohammad Amir was banned from five years from 2010 to 2015 for deliberately bowling two no-balls.

Cricket career of Mohammad Amir

Pakistan pacer played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is. Amir went on to take 259 wickets across three formats of the game.

Amir had played his first international match during the 2009 T20 World Cup and he was a part of the T20 World Cup-winning Pakistan squad. Later in the same year, he went on to make his debut in ODI and Test cricket.