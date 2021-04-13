Watch: Pawan Kalyan fan pays ‘blood tribute’ at theatre while watching Vakeel Saab

Mumbai: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan enjoys his huge fan following across the world. People from different corners of the world admire, praise, and love him so much. From worshipping their favourite star to getting their name imprinted they prove their love for their favourite actor, ardent fans go crazy every time Pawan announces his new project.

The enthusiastic fans of the actor are celebrating his comeback on big screen after three years with court room drama ‘Vakeel Saab’ which is receiving a positive response.

A fan of Pawan Kalyan has gone to another extent to show off his happiness in the theatre. He cut his wrist and painted the words PSPK on the big screen when the film Vakeel Saab was being played. This extraordinary incident of the fan has left people in short of words and the video is going viral on social media. While some heaps praise on him, some say that it is stupidity in the name of favouritism.

Check out the video below:

Idekkadi fanism ra babu 🙏🤢 pic.twitter.com/ny4ApeePm4 — S a ռ ʝ ʊ ™ (@iampokirifan) April 9, 2021

Not just this few fans of PK sacrificed a goat before the benefit show of the Vakeel Saab. Watch the video below which surfacing online.

#PawanKalyan Cult fans Killing a GOAT before the Benefit show begins at a Theatre where #VakeelSaab is being played… pic.twitter.com/H7TPKu6Gbm — OverSeasRights.Com (@Overseasrights) April 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Vakeel Saab, which has been produced by Boney Kapoor, also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas in crucial roles. The film has music by SS Thaman and has been co-produced by Dil Raju. Directed by Sriram Venu, the music score of the movie is by Thaman S. The trailer has garnered over 12 million views since it was released.