Watch: Ram Gopal Varma Defends Rhea Chakraborty, Slams media trial

Hyderabad: Ever since the demise of Bollywood’s young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been receiving huge criticism, social media abuse, and media trials. Tollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared a video on his YouTube channel on Monday defending Rhea and explained how witch-hunting is being done by some media houses.

In over a 10-minute long video, RGV said, “In the case of Rhea Chakraborty, I don’t think anyone cares if she is guilty or not. Day in and day out she is being badgered and being portrayed as a witch or a murderer.”

He compared this witch hunt by the media to that done in villages, where if they think someone is a witch they actually hunt and kill them. He said that in villages it is seen as a crime, but that is not the case with media houses. “She is being hunted like a witch. It is being done in plain sight by sophisticated people on prime channels. They are doing witch hunt. They just get away by saying anything and everything about a person without any proof,” he said.

“In any civilized society, even if the police call it a murder, responsible media will call it alleged murder because the allegation is yet to be proven. Here, the agency is calling it suicide and Arnab (Goswami) directly calls it murder,” he added.

“I feel it is unimaginably insensitive to hunt a person down without knowing anything concrete about it. Yes, it is highly possible she is a witch, it is highly possible she is a murderer, highly possible she gave poison. I am okay with anything, but it is only after it is proven by an authorized agency. How can you make such blatant allegations and assassinate the character and hunt down and cut her to pieces?” the filmmaker added.

Talking about his Bollywood colleagues maintaining their silence, RGV said, “I even find the aspect of Bollywood being so shit scared; I am ashamed of my fellow colleagues. Not a single one of you can open your mouth and speak what you feel. You privately message me and congratulate me on what I am speaking. How can you not have the guts to come out and talk! If they have the right and freedom to talk, you too have the freedom to talk.”

The ‘Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu’ Director also pointed out how Kangana Ranaut is criticising and accusing Rhea of Sushant’s death. “I am really shocked that someone like Kangana, who I respect a lot. She herself 40 days back on Arnab’s show said that I have been victimised by the media by being called nymphomaniac, I have been called mad’ and this is exactly what you are doing Kangana to Rhea and to this whole thing”, the filmmaker said.

He concluded the video saying that there is something extremely wrong going on and he feels sorry for Rhea. He said, “There needs to be a human in us before we start hunting down people without any evidence, assassinate their character and make them go through torture psychologically and affect their minds forever. As much I feel sorry for Rhea, I feel sorry for all of us, including you, Arnab.”

Watch the video below:

RGV also tweeted about the same and said Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami, is “a hundred notches above Mahatma Gandhi in his pursuit of truth”. Check out his tweet below:

The Hunting and Murdering of RHEA CHAKRABORTY …Wahhhh what a Republic of India we have💃💃💃 .. Arnab Goswami is 100 notches above Mahatma Gandhi in his pursuit of truth …Arnab should write “My Experiments with truth 2.0 https://t.co/jDQPuqolSc — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 24, 2020

Replying to his tweet one of the users said, “But, some of his films (based on real people) also did the same thing. Judging people and assassinating their character”. RGV replied and said, “My films were either on fiction or on a long time documented truth but never on ongoing investigations”.

Here are the tweets:

My films were either on fiction or on long time documented truth but never on ongoing investigations https://t.co/VgWvAgY1Gy — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2020

Sushant’s family and the entire nation had been seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death, which was granted by the Supreme Court last week. Rhea will also be facing questioning by CBI.